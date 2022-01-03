Barkindo hails incoming OPEC Sec. Gen.

Mr Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says the organisation will be in  capable hands with his successor, Mr Haitham Al Ghais.


Barkindo made this known in a congratulatory to Al Ghais, who is currently the Managing Director, International Marketing, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).


A copy of the letter dated Jan. 3 was obtained by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  on Monday in Lagos.


He said: ” I am very pleased to extend to you my warmest congratulations on your recent appointment as OPEC Secretary General-designate, with your effective as of  Aug. 1, 2022.


“It is deserved and recognition of your extremely positive standing within the OPEC community as a committed,


knowledgeable and extremely able technocrat who can lead the Organisation in the years to come.”


Barkindo noted it had
been the honour of a lifetime to lead OPEC since August 2016.


According to Barkindo,  his has helped to bring together the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’, the ‘Charter of Cooperation’, and navigate the organisation past the impacts of the industry downturn of 2014-2016.


He said the also tackled  the massive repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.


 Barkindo said: “With your appointment, this vital International Organisation for
our Member Countries, as well as the oil market, is in very capable hands.


“From my time collaboratively with you as Kuwait’s OPEC
Governor, I know you have a understanding of the organs and internal workings of the organisation.


“This will stand you in good stead and will be a knowledge platform for when you assume the secretary general’s responsibilities.”


Barkindo said he would be ready to be of any help to Al Ghais as and when necessary  just as he was assisted by previous secretaries general of OPEC as well as past and active ministers.


“There is an English saying, ‘standing on the shoulders of giants’.


 ‘We  follow in a long line of past secretaries general, and I have no doubt you  will build your legacy when you walk through the doors of the secretariat to become the next OPEC secretary general.


“Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and respect,”he said. (NAN)

