Barkindo hails incoming OPEC Sec. Gen.

Mr Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says the organisation will be in capable hands with his successor, Mr Haitham Al Ghais.



Barkindo made this known in a congratulatory message to Al Ghais, who is currently the Deputy Managing Director, International Marketing, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).



A copy of the letter dated Jan. 3 was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.



He said: ” I am very pleased to extend to you my warmest congratulations on your recent appointment as OPEC Secretary General-designate, with your tenure effective as of Aug. 1, 2022.



“It is fully deserved and recognition of your extremely positive standing within the OPEC community as a committed,



knowledgeable and extremely able technocrat who can lead the Organisation in the years to come.”



Barkindo noted that it had

been the honour of a lifetime to lead OPEC since August 2016.



According to Barkindo, his tenure has helped to bring together the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’, the ‘Charter of Cooperation’, and navigate the organisation past the impacts of the industry downturn of 2014-2016.



He said that the tenure also tackled the massive repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.



Barkindo said: “With your appointment, this vital International Organisation for

our Member Countries, as well as the global oil market, is in very capable hands.



“From my time working collaboratively with you as Kuwait’s OPEC

Governor, I know you have a great understanding of the organs and internal workings of the organisation.



“This will stand you in good stead and will be a great knowledge platform for when you assume the secretary general’s responsibilities.”



Barkindo said he would be ready to be of any help to Al Ghais as and when necessary just as he was assisted by previous secretaries general of OPEC as well as past and active ministers.



“There is an English saying, ‘standing on the shoulders of giants’.



‘We follow in a long great line of past secretaries general, and I have no doubt that you will build your own legacy when you walk through the doors of the secretariat to become the next OPEC secretary general.



“Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and respect,”he said. (NAN)

