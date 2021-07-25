Bariga LCDA: LASIEC declares incumbent APC chairman, Alabi, winner

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has declared the incumbent Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Alabi David, as winner of Saturday’s local government election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was re-elected after polling 22,002 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Ibrahim Tijani, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 1,261 votes.

Mr Ganiyu Olarenwaju, the LASIEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer for the election, declared the result at Bariga LCDA Secretariat Collation Centre on Sunday morning.

Declaring the winner, Olanrewaju said: “I, Ganiyu Olarenwaju, hereby declare Alabi Kolade David of APC, the winner of the chairmanship election of Bariga LCDA, having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes.

“The aforementioned is hereby elected and returned.”

He said that Mr Ayewunmi lshola Ismail of YPP scored 732 votes.

The winner and incumbent council chairman, Alabi, commended the process after he was declared winner.

Alabi assured that he would further put the welfare of the people on the front burner in his second term.

“I want to thank my party leaders and the entire people of Bariga for reposing confidence in me. I promise not to abandon them.

“All I am assuring them is that I am ready to do more and surpass my performance in the first term of our administration. We have served in all honesty and with all sincerity,” he said.

NAN reports that APC candidates swept all the eight councillorship seats in the LCDA during the polls. (NAN)

