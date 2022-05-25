Barde wins Gombe PDP guber primaries

Alhaji Jibrin Barde has emerged governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election in Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barde polled 160 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the primary election held on Wednesday in Gombe.

Annoucing the results, Mike Oghiadomhe, the PDP Returning Officer for the PDP governship primaries in the state, declared Jamil Gwamna scored 119 votes, Dr Ali Gombe got 17 votes, Adamu Suleiman 18 votes, Gimba Ya’u 1 votes and Babayo Ardo scored 13 votes.

He said that the total votes cast in the election was 328.

Oghiadomhe commended security personnel, journalists, contestants and party executives for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

He urged members of the party to work together to ensure its victory in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Barde attributed his victory to the will of God while commending the party.

He said that he would work with all the contestants to ensure the PDP win election to provide good governance to people of the state.

NAN reports that Barde, a first runner up in the 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in the state, decamped to the PDP in February 2021.

He was a former Chief Executive

