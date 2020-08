A player of FC Barcelona has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the Spanish La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday.





Barca said the player, who has not yet been named, was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic.





The club added that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the UEFA Champions League “Final Eight’’ tournament.(Reuters/NAN)