Barber, 30 arraigned for alleged assault on housewife

By Aderemi Bamgbose

A 30-year-old barber, Kazeem Adegbola, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly assaulting and beating up a housewife, Agnes Ologunde over mild argument.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on felony and assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court at the Okitipupa Magisterial District, that the defendant on March 3, around 9 a.m., at No. 24, Ade Adeyemi St., Okitipupa, said the defendant also tore the cloth of the complainant.

Orogbemi added that the complainant sustained varying degrees of injuries from fisticuffs during the assault.

He said the offence contravened Sections 516 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and a sureties in like sum.

He added that the surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction must also show evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

The case was adjourned until March 30 for further hearing.(NAN)

