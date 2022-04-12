Barau lauds Buhari for establishing new Polytechnic in Kano

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Sen. Jibrin Barau, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing one of the three newly-approved Federal Polytechnics in Kano State.

Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District -APC, was reacting to the establishment of the newly-established polytechnics, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He expressed faith that the new Polytechnic would expand access to education for the people of the State.

The senator pledged the cooperation of the state government and people of the state with the Federal Government to ensure the smooth take-off of the new polytechnic in October.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, announced the approval of three new federal polytechnics by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The three federal polytechnics will be situated in Abia, Delta and Kano states.

The establishment of the new polytechnics was in line with Buhari’s determination to make tertiary education more accessible.

The new institutions, which will bring to 36, the number of Federal Polytechnics in the country, will commence academic activities in October 2022. (NAN)

