By Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Barau Jubril, representing Kano-North Senatorial District, has emerged as Deputy President, following his nomination at the inauguration of 10th Senate on Wednesday.

Jubril’s nomination was done by Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyj) and seconded by Salihu Mustapha (APC-Kwara).

Jubri, in his remarks shortly after his nomination, accepted to serve as Deputy President of Senate.

He was immediately sworn-in by Clerk to National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambuwal. (NAN)

