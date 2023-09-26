Barau hails journalists for promoting, democracy, good governance

By Haruna Salami

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin has hailed members of the Senate Press Corps for promoting good governance through their reports of the parliament, appealing to them to sustain the tempo.

Speaking when he hosted members of the Corps in his office on Monday in Abuja, he said they have contributed immensely to good governance and the sustenance of democracy in the country.

He recalled that when he was chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations in the 9th Senate, members of the Corps had dutifully kept Nigerians informed of the activities of the committee.

He assured the Corps of the support of his new office to facilitate their report of the activities of not only his office but the entire National Assembly.

“As patriotic Nigerians, you are not only working for your organisations, you are also very positive in contributing your quota to make sure that we have good governance in this country and help our democracy to grow.

“I will appeal to you to sustain the tempo so that we can address the challenges facing us as a country”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, Mr. James Itodo, presented a congratulatory card to Senator Barau for his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.

He thanked the Deputy Senate President for his positive disposition to members of the corps at all times and wished him success in his present office.

