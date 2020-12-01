Baptist Conference appeals for sacked Kaduna district heads reinstatement

The Southern Kaduna Baptist Conference has appealed to the state government to reverse the removal of some district heads considering the worsening security situation in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Government in 2017 sacked 4,776 district and village heads to shore up the finances of the Local Government Councils in the state.

Rev. Donald Arak, President of the Conference, made the call on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Arak said district heads play a vital role in maintaining peace, adding that their removal had made tackling security challenges more difficult.

“We know the role traditional rulers play in maintaining peace and without them in place there won’t be any tangible peace.

“And so we are appealing to the Kaduna State Government to reconsider the issue of district heads that were removed from their positions.

“Their removal has not helped in tackling the security challenges we are facing. We need them back so that the peace we are crying for can be achieved,” he added.