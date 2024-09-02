Banning under-18 candidates from WAEC, NECO will limit children’s potentials – Olota

By Ige Adekunle

Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, Olota of Ota, Ogun, says banning under-18 students from sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will limit the potentials of the children.

Obalanlege made the observation while delivering a goodwill message at the 15th Anniversary of Adedokun International Schools on Monday at Iyana-Iyesi Multipurpose, Ota, Ogun.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, had on Aug. 25, announced move by the Federal Government to ban students below 18 years from sitting for WASSCE and the one conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

According to Obalanlege, restricting under -18 students from sitting for WAEC and NECO examinations will limit the children’s potentials in terms of competing with their peers around the world.

“My advise to the Federal Government is to follow the international best practices rather than limiting the potentials of our young ones,” he said.

Obalanlege said that this would help to enhance the standard of education in the country.

He congratulated Mr Niyi Adedokun, the Founder of Adedokun International Schools, urging him to establish more schools across the state for the benefit of the residents.

In his response, Adedokun appreciated the Olota of Ota and presented him with an award for assisting the school to tackle the challenge encountered while erecting its buildings.

He urged the public to invest in Ota and its environs, saying that Obalanlege was always ready to help investors.

In his welcome address, Dr Mike Fatukasi, the Principal of the school, said that the school had achieved a significant milestone and excellence in education as it marked 15 years of existence.

“As you are aware, this year we are placed on number 17 amongst the best 25 secondary schools in Nigeria,” Fatukasi said.

Also, Mrs Patience Evans-Osabuohien, the Chairperson, Parents-Teacher Association of the School, Iyana Campus, urged the Federal Government to revisit and look into the decision on age limit.

Evans-Osabuohien urged the Federal Government not stop under-18 from entering the universities

She said that the children ould be lured into bad gang thereby increasing crime rate in the country.

The News Agency reports that awards were presented to long servicing staff and individuals for their contributions to the development of the school.

NAN also reports that the school, which commenced operation in September 2009, with 50 students, has established four more campuses in Sango-Ota. (NAN)