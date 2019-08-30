Banks’ security chiefs pledge support for EFCC

#TrackNigeria The Committee of Heads of Security of Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Lagos, has expressed the readiness of her members to further support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its fight against corruption.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission on Thursday, August 29, 2019, the Chairman of the Committee, Col. Samuel Agbanusi (rtd.) who led the delegation stated that members of the Committee would do much more than it had done in the past to support the Commission’s activities by responding promptly to any intervention required of them in the course of any investigative activities involving their banks.

According to him, ‘‘members of this committee have good rapport when it comes to security matters despite the business rivalries between the banks. We are here to tell you that we are ready to further collaborate with you and foster more robust relationship with the commission’’

“Once we receive any letter informing us about any investigation activities, we will fast-track the process and assist you promptly”, he stated.

In his response, the Lagos Zonal Head, Muhammed Rabo who received the Committee members on behalf of the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, expressed his appreciation for the visit and stated that it was necessary to strengthen the existing relationship between the Commission and the banks.

He said: “The banks are very strategic to our operations and are critical stakeholder in the fight against corruption.

“We have been engaging regularly with the compliance officers of the banks and the relationship has been very cordial.

“Honestly, you have a role to play in our relationship with the banks. There are lots of issues that the bankers don’t understand, particularly security related matters.

“We have been having challenges with some banks in the area of delayed responses to our letters and the way they handle some of the information contained in the letters.

“Some bankers do not understand the imperative of keeping the information confidential. They sometimes reveal classified information to customers perhaps for the obvious reasons of business relationship. Your role is also to guide and advise them in such instances.”

He also stated that “ the responses we get when we invite some bankers to come and give evidence in some bank -related matters do not come promptly most of the time .

“Therefore, your interventions in these areas are important to further strengthen our existing mutual relationship.”



