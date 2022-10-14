Bankers institute commits to maintenance of ethics, professionalism among practitioners

By Ginika Okoye

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) says it is resolute and committed to the observance and maintenance of ethics and professionalism among practitioners in the banking industry.

A statement by CIBN in Abuja on Friday, said the President of the Council, Dr Ken Opara, said this at the commissioning of Bankers Hall at the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa.

Opara also reiterated the institute’s resolve to strengthen banking and finance education in the country through injection of professionalism into the teaching and learning of the course.

He said the polytechnic was chosen based on its sterling record as the best-performing tertiary institution in the CIBN linkage programme in the North Central zone.

The president said the ultramodern edifice would serve as a lecture theatre, demonstration class and multipurpose centre.

He said the building was commissioned by the Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Jubril, represented by the Ubangarin Nasarawa, Dr Dalhatu Usman.

”This is the fifth legacy building to be commissioned by the institute this year, in five geo-political zones.

”The previously commissioned legacy projects are endowed at the Polytechnic Ibadan (South-West Zone), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi (North-East Zone), Federal Polytechnic, Nekede (South-East Zone) and Rivers State University (South-South Zone).

”We are resolutely committed to enhancing the employability and career growth of our members at all levels.

”It is imperative to also inform our teeming students that the institute is also focusing on the welfare of Alpha and Beta Generations.

”This is because they are the future of our sustainable human capacity in the industry especially in this digital age,” he said.

Opara called on corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to join forces with the government to rebuild and revamp the educational system of the country. (NAN)

