Banker in court over alleged N25m theft

A 32-year-old banker, Benjamin Musa, on Tuesday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over alleged theft of N25 million. Musa, whose residential address was not given, is charged with three counts of breach of trust, theft and forgery. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecution counse;, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Aug. 2019 and Feb.

He said that the complainant, Zakari Uthman, of Union Bank Plc, Area 3, Garki, Abuja reported the matter at the Garki Police Station on Aug.24. Ejike in addition alleged that the defendant used his position as the bank’s Teller and forged three customer’s signatures and withdrew the sum of N 25 million from their accounts without their consent. The prosecutor further said that during police investigation, the defendant was atrested and he addmitted to have committed the crime. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 289, 312 and 364 of the Penal Code Law.

The Chief Magistrate, Omolola Akindele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum. She ordered that the one of the sureties must be a civil servant on grade level 09 and above. She adjourned the case until Sept. 22, for hearing.(NAN)