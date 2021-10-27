Bank relied on forged documents for transactions on my account – hotelier alleges

A hotelier, Mr Babatunde Emmanuel on Wednesday before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, alleged

that Access Bank Plc, relied on forged documents to authorise illegal debit and credit transactions on his account.

Emmanuel, the owner of Aerol Hotels Limited made the revelation during the trial of Sydney Mmeka, a former manager of the Festac branch of the bank over five-counts of conspiracy, forgery stealing, using false documents and fraudulent false accounting.

He is standing trial alongside Access Bank Plc.

The hotelier is alleging that 46-year-old Mmeka abused his office by forging his signature to divert funds from his company’s N50million loan account with the bank .

The witness alleged that the funds were diverted into other fraudulent unregistered companies with Access Bank without his consent.

He stated that Access Bank also did not respond to a letter of complaint he wrote the bank’s Managing Director about the unauthorized debit and credit transactions on his account.

“Aerol Hotel Ltd’s loan account was debited and the funds were diverted to companies such as: Saviour Fair Montessori School (N500, 000) and Dan Logistics Nigeria Ltd (N7million).

“Others are J. O Universal Nigeria Concept Ltd (N5million), Helem Global Logistics Ltd (N5million), Sizu International Ltd (N15million) and Sydgold Investment Ltd (N10million).

“These companies were used to divert the funds paid to the loan account by me, geared towards paying down on the facility/loan account.

“Again, N15million paid for the reduction of the loan was fraudulently and criminally diverted to Sizu International company Limited rather than the purpose of loan liquidation.

“Further inquiry into the companies used to criminally steal funds from the loan account revealed that they were found not to be registered in CAC but they maintained accounts with Access Bank.

“I do not know these companies neither have I ever dealt with them personally or otherwise,” he said.

Following the revelations, defence counsel, M.O. Liadi sought for an adjournment to present an original document he was proposing to tender as an exhibit.

The defence counsel’s request was not opposed by Mr Ayanfeoluwa Ogunsina, the prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for continuation of trial. (NAN)

