Bank attack: APC mourns loss of Ondo journalist, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC), says the killing of a journalist, Mr Olubunmi Afuye and others, during a bank robbery in Ondo State, is shocking, and smacks of callousness.

Afuye was killed during the robbery attack, which occurred on Thursday, in Ilara Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area (LGA), of Ondo State.

The slain journalist, who was killed alongside a policeman and commercial motorcyclist, worked with the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC), and Orange FM, Akure, before he resigned to join Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, as its new Publish Relations Officer (PRO).

In a statement on Friday by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Alex Kalejaye, the party said; “Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), laments the demented and heartbreaking operation.”

Kalejaye described Afuye as a clear and penetrating voice which was always captivating and attention-catching.

According to him, the deceased is unarguably one of the best around, amiable and courageous, even till his untimely end.

The publicity secretary urged security agents in the state to leave no stone unturned in bringing those behind the dastardly act to book.

“Without contention, the APC-led government places unequalled premium on security of lives and property.

“This singular event will further ginger the government to spread its security tentacles even deeper.

“The party urges security agencies to swing into action, and track down the mindless killers of Afuye and others, so they could face the wrath of the law,” Kalejaye said.

The party commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), particularly the state branch, and the immediate families of the deceased; and prayed God to grant the departed eternal rest. ( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...