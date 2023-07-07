Banigo to oversee Nigeria region of Global Shapers

By Nathan Nwak

The World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community has appointed Mr Andrew Banigo, a youth from Rivers, the Community Manager for the Nigerian region of the international body.

The appointment is contained in a letter by Natalie Pierce, Head of the Global Shapers Community of the Switzerland-based World Economic Forum.

A copy of the letter was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

Banigo , an alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt, is expected to bring on board his wealth of experience in youth activism, social advocacy and leadership.

Before the appointment, he had served in various capacities including as the Curator of the Port-Harcourt Hub of the Global Shapers.

“Banigo’s consistent display of exemplary leadership, innovation and dedication in various development initiatives globally and nationally has earned him this prestigious role.

“With his deep-rooted passion for community development and advocacy, he is poised to make a lasting impact as the Community Manager for the Nigerian region.

“In his new role, Banigo will spearhead initiatives that will foster collaboration, drive innovation, and cultivate leadership skills among the 17 hubs and community members in the Nigerian region.

“His role will involve nurturing a vibrant and inclusive community of young leaders who are committed to effecting positive change in their respective fields,” Pierce said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Banigo is currently an Advocacy Coordinator at the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).

He is also the Project Coordinator of NDLink, a digital platform for development stakeholders in the Niger Delta. (NAN)

