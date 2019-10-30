Bangladesh ready to collaborate with Nigeria in agriculture, trade, security, others- High Commissioner



By Chimezie Godfrey

The High Commissioner for People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mr Shameem Ahsan has expressed the willingness of his country to collaborate with Nigeria in the areas of agriculture, security, trade and commerce.

He diclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a roundtable interaction with journalists at the Bagladesh High Commission.

Ahsan said that Bangladesh and Nigeria can share areas of best practice for the mutual benefit of the both countries that will help rebuild and restore the past glory of Nigeria.

He said,”I think there are key areas that we can collaborate for a mutual benefit, one is to be in the field of agriculture as we have tremendous experience as I told (you) that Banglsdesh is self sufficient in food production.

“Another area could be definitely trade and commerce, we can benefit mutually, as I mentioned earlier of many requests many times to help Nigeria rebuild, to help bring back the past glory of Nigeria, to revive it’s glory in textile industry so, this could be one of the areas.”

He pointed out that his country has success stories and has achieved a lot in terms of self sufficiency in food production, improved educational standard, power generation, security, among others.

“We have success stories, Bangladesh is a secular country that symbolises communual harmony and has also successfully arrested any kind of extremist trend and it was made possible because of zero tolerance policy about any kind of militancy or extremism.

“Nigeria can benefit by sharing our experiences in addressing insurgency in Bangladesh that Nigeria can apply in dealing with the challenge of Boko Haram and other elements.

“So, there are many areas, as I said we can share our best practices being friendly countries.

“As I earlier mentioned even while interacting with other dignitaries, the field of collaboration could be in agriculture, education, security cooperation, trade and commerce including textile and garment and joint venture, among others,” Ahsan said.

