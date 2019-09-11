Bandits rob two in Shiroro community – CP

#TrackNigeria The Niger Police Command says bandits attacked two persons, Haruna Tanko and Alhaji Audu Isa, both of Kukori Village in Shiroro Local Government area and robbed them of a red Bajaj motorcycle and unspecified amount of money.

Alhaji Adamu Usman, the state Commissioner of Police, disclosed this in an interview in Minna on Wednesday.

Usman said this was contrary to some reports that the whole village were ransacked by over two hundred robbers.

He said only two persons were robbed and that a manhunt had been launched by the command to arrest the perpetrators.

Usman urged residents to always work hand-in-hand with security operatives to get rid of banditry and other crimes in the state.

“The command wishes to advise the people to always employ measures of synergy and cooperation with security agencies in dealing with the menace of cattle rustlers, kidnapping, banditry and all forms of criminals and criminality,’’ he said.

The Commissioner said that already the command was reviewing the security architecture of the hinterlands to confront the crime prone areas once and for all. (NAN)