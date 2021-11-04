Bandits rape 2, attack others in Kwara – NSCDC

The and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) confirmed that unknown gunmen attacked Nuku in Kaiama Local Government Area Kwara.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kwara Command the corps, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday.

Afolabi said that the gunmen abducted two minors the same family and injured the head the family and one other with machete.

He said that the abducted girls were later released after the abductors had canal knowledge them.

“In the early hours November 3, some yet to be identified gunmen invaded Alhaji Hassan Yunusa’s settlement, at Nuku in Kaiama.

“Investigation revealed that the assailants were actually looking for money, as they ransacked the whole place and could not find anything.

“They attacked Alhaji Yunusa and Woru Yunusa with multiple machete wounds and went away with two girls, but later released them few hours later.

“It was discovered that the abductors had canal knowledge the innocent girls,” he said.

The said that the two victims were receiving medical treatment at a medical facility and series medical tests were carried out on them.

He however said that security operatives had started investigation to apprehend the evil men for prosecution to seve as a deterrent. (NAN)

