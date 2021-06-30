Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver

Suspected bandits have killed the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly,  Ahmad.

The Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, of the assembly, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau that the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.

said that incident occurred at Sheme in Kastina State while Ahmad was on his way to .

(lawmaker) was taking his son to a hospital in . The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by the bandits,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said. (NAN)

