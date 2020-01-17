Bandits kill village head, abduct 17 others in Niger

By Tina George, Minna

Armed bandits have attacked some villages in Shiroro local government area of Niger State, killing a village head and abducting 17 others.

The village head of Rumache in Kukoki ward, Mallam Ahmad Yakubu Rumache, was killed when the armed bandits attacked the village at 2am on Friday.

The bandits also carted away valuable belongings of the villagers, set their houses ablaze and abducted the son of the deceased village head.

Similar attacks were carried out by the bandits at Magami, Gungu, Zongoro and Masuku villages, where 17 people were kidnapped.

Confirming the attacks, the Chairman of Shiroro local government area, Mallam Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, said they could not establish the number of the bandits who invaded the village.

“The attack happened at midnight around 1 to 2 pm. They were many and they took the villagers unaware. No one could ascertain their numbers because it was night.

“As for casualties, only the Village ahead of Rumache was killed while his son was kidnapped. However, a day before, the bandits invaded four communities and kidnapped 17 people in Magami, Gungu, Zongoro and Masuku villages communities.”

The Chairman then solicited for government intervention. “We need government intervention because of the way this is going, we need government intervention.”