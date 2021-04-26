Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students

Two more students of Greenfield University, Kaduna have by bandits, an official said statement Monday.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home , Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan who disclosed development statement the corpses have retrieved and evacuated to a mortuary.

Aruwan said, “On a sad , have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead of Greenfield University students, by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.

“The retrieved corpses have evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has notified of the development.”

He added that “The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by evil perpetrated against students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls,” Aruwan said.

