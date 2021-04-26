Two more students of Greenfield University, Kaduna have been killed by bandits, an official said in a statement Monday.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan who disclosed this development in a statement the corpses have been retrieved and evacuated to a mortuary.

Aruwan said, “On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.”

He added that “The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls,” Aruwan said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

