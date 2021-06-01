Security Agencies have reported the killing of two citizens in Birnin Gwari and Giwa LGAs by armed bandits.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement

He said in Birnin Gwari LGA, the bandits killed one Yusuffa Karami at Maikulu, while one Fanyo Bello was confirmed dead following gun wounds inflicted by bandits at Ungwan Maikuzunniya of Giwa LGA in the early hours of Tuesday.

Security agencies also reported that a nonagenarian, Nabara Katoh had committed committed suicide by hanging herself at Gonan Rogo of Kajuru LGA.

The aged woman reportedly tied a rope around her neck in a room, and took her life for reasons yet unknown as of the time of this update.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the reports sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

