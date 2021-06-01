Bandits kill two in Birnin Gwari, Giwa

have reported the killing of two citizens in and Giwa LGAs .

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement

He said in LGA, the bandits killed one Yusuffa Karami at Maikulu, one Fanyo Bello was confirmed dead following gun wounds inflicted bandits at Ungwan Maikuzunniya of Giwa LGA in the early hours of Tuesday.

also reported that a nonagenarian, Nabara Katoh had committed committed suicide hanging herself at Gonan Rogo of Kajuru LGA.

The aged reportedly tied a rope around her neck in a room, and took her life for reasons yet unknown as of the of this update.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the reports sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

