Bandits kill six, leave one injured in Kaduna

Six persons have been killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kauru local government areas of Kaduna state as reported by security agencies.

Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

He said, in Igabi local government area, bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road, and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari. One Dahiru Saidu was left injured, and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

At Gwada village, Igabi local government area, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead.

In another incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.

Similarly, bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru local government area. One resident known simply as “Likita” was shot dead.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured citizen a quick recovery.