Bandits kill police inspectors, others, kidnap 19 students in Zamfara

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police inspector, two other persons in the State’s of Agriculture Bakura in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Command’s Public , SP Muhammad Shehu who also confirmed 15 students and four staff of the were kidnapped.Shehu said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkana, accompanied by strategic and tactical commanders visited Zamfara of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura, following the attack by suspected armed bandits the school.“

The bandits who were in large number came to the school about midnight intent to abduct large number of students and staff, but were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives.“

Unfortunately, a police inspector and two other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and four staff were abducted by the bandits.“

The police operatives while on extensive bush combing the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examine before being reunited their families,” he said..He said the provost of the school while briefing the commissioner of police commended the resilience of the police operatives for standing their ground in spite of the abduction of 15 students and four staff’.(NAN)

