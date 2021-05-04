One killed and three injured in Kajuru LGA.

Security agencies have reported that armed bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

According to the report, one Mariya Sale was killed in the attack. Three others were injured, identified asLadidi Abdullahi,Zubaida Balarabe and Hauwa’u Ayuba

In another reported incident, armed bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru LGA. One Bitrus Luka was shot dead, and three others were injured. The injured are:Kings Andy, Danladi Audu and Titus Friday.

According to Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain victims, while offering his heartfelt condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a quick recovery.

