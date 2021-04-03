Bandits kill Nasarawa MACBAN chairman, 1 other — Police

April 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The in on Saturday confirmed the killing of Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria () by suspected bandits.


A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, in Lafia said the bandits also killed the Chairman of Toto Government Area, Muhammed Umar, during the attack.


According to the , the assailants attacked the leaders on Friday at about 7:30 p.m., in Garaku , Kokona Governent Area.


He said upon receipt on the attack, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital for postmortem.


Nansel said the condoled with the families of the deceased, assuring that the command would do all within its powers to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.


He, therefore, called on members of the public to volunteer useful that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.


He gave assurance that such would be treated with utmost confidentiality. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,