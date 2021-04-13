Bandits kill four, injure one in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey


Security agencies have an attack on Baka 1 and 2, neighbouring villages in Igabi government area Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry Internal Security and Home , Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan and available to Newsdiaryonline.

According to the report, armed invaded the villages and killed four citizens, identified as Buhari Alhaji Halle, Nasiru Mai Ungwa Dari, Nasiru and Iliya Idris.

The report added one person, Yusha’u Halle, was injured in the attack. 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and condoled the families the deceased, while praying for the repose their souls. 

He also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery. 

