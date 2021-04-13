By Chimezie Godfrey



Security agencies have reported an attack on Baka 1 and 2, neighbouring villages in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

According to the report, armed bandits invaded the villages and killed four citizens, identified as Buhari Alhaji Halle, Nasiru Mai Ungwa Dari, Ali Nasiru and Iliya Idris.

The report added that one person, Yusha’u Halle, was injured in the attack.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and condoled the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.

He also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.

