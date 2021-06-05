By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled families of the five citizens killed by bandits and two others sustained injuries at Kabai general area of Chikun LGA

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan.

He said,”Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of two citizens, as two others sustained injuries at Kabai general area of Chikun LGA.

“The agencies also reported a church building of the Assemblies of God denomination and one house were burnt by the attackers.

“Those killed are: Zakka Kure and Dare Daudu.

Spouses of some pastors sustained injuries and are presently receiving medical attention in a private facility. The injured are:Maryamu a Daniel and Naomi Daniel.

“Citizens will be updated on further developments emerging from the area.”

Similarly, the Commissioner further revealed that the security agencies reported to the government the killing of three citizens in transit and injuring of several around the Lambar Zango area of Kaduna-Zaria Road in Igabi LGA.

According to him, the citizens lost their lives following an attack by armed bandits.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled families of the five citizens and prayed God grants them eternal rest.

“The Governor further prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving medical attention,” he said.

Aruwan said that the Governor has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to carry out immediate assessment at the church and the other affected building in Kabai village.

