The Kaduna State Government has sent condolences to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, on the death of his personal driver, Nasiru Muhammad in an attack by bandits.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

According to Aruwan, security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked the Buruku-Birnin Gwari road and Nasiru Muhammad was shot dead around Ungwan Yako forest along the route.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the killing of Nasir Muhammad in Birnin Gwari LGA, and sent condolences to His Royal Highness, and the family of the driver, while praying for the repose of his soul.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

