Bandits kill cleric on farm in Kaduna

By Tijani Mohammed

The Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, was on Saturday killed by suspected bandits on the farm on Kaduna-Kachia Road.



The Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Emmanuel, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Emmanuel said late Fr. Borogo, was killed at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by suspected terrorists.







“Fr Borogo was aged 50 and was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.





“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.”





He said details of his funeral arrangement would be announced as soon as possible.



” Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother,” he said.



When contacted over the incident, the Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said he would find out and get back to NAN correspondent with the details. (NAN)

