Bandits kill 9 persons, raze 6 houses in Plateau

Bandits have killed nine persons and destroyed six houses in Zurak and Dakai communuties in Wase of Local Government Area of Plateau.

A statement by Mr Alfred Alabo, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in the state has, however, indicated that the bandits met an “aggressive onslaught” by a combined team of security operatives.

“Some of the bandits were killed and one arrested at the Bangalala forest in Wase which is a border between Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba States,” he said.

According to him, other bandits who fled during the operation, attacked Zurak and Dakai Villages, killed nine persons and burnt down six houses.

”Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police has deployed more personnel to the area and directed the Area Commander of Langtang to relocate to Wase with immediate effect

”One of the bandits, who escaped and went to seek treatment at a hospital in Wase, was arrested with gunshot wounds.

”He has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for further investigation,” he said.

He said that the commissioner, who commiserated with those who lost their loved ones, assured residents of the command’s readiness to secure lives and property in the state.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta