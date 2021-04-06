Bandits kill 8, injure 4 in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government, says suspected bandits have killed eight people and injured four in separate attacks in Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas of the State.


Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner Security and Affairs, confirmed the killings in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.


Aruwan said in one incident, bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia around Kadanye village in Kajuru LGA, and opened on a bus, as well as a truck carrying firewood.


“Five people were killed in the three people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospital,” he said.


He also said in another incident, the bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia at the Doka axis and shot at a truck, killing the driver.


The commissioner further disclosed bandits also invaded a herders settlement in Inlowo village and killed one person before taking away 180 cows.


“At Akilbu village in Kachia LGA, bandits shot at a vehicle, injuring two persons, one of   later died in hospital one person  continues to receive treatment,” he added.


Aruwan said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent to the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls.


He also wished the injured a quick recovery.
Aruwan said the security agencies  were presently conducting operations at identified locations in the area.
