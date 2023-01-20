Bandits kill 8 in Benue community

By Nicholas Dechi

Bandits attacked a community opposite the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Abagena, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue on Thursday and killed eight persons including women and children.

An eyewitness told newsmen that eight other persons were seriously injured and were evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

“Some of the victims were beheaded and their heads taken away. The bushes are still being combed in search of more victims.

“A man, his wife and four children were all wiped out in the attack.

“The casualty figure may likely rise as three other persons were fatally shot and may not survive the injuries to their chests,’’ the eyewitness said.

When contacted, the police spokesman in Benue, SP Sewuese Anene confirmed the attack, adding that the casualty figure has yet to be ascertained.

Anene said the police had deployed personnel to the scene to forestall further attacks. (NAN)