Bandits kill 4 Kaduna residents – Commissioner

May 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project 0



The Kaduna State Government, on Friday, confirmed that bandits killed four in Igabi, Giwa and Jema’a Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, gave the confirmation in a statement in Kaduna.

agencies have reported that bandits invaded Zangon-Aya town in Igabi LGA.

According to the report, two were killed by the bandits in the area.

“The bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to a herder.

“The herder  gunshot injuries to the chest and now receiving treatment in hospital.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the hospital.

In another incident, Aruwan stated that bandits also invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa LGA and shot dead.

“Three other injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital.

The commissioner said in Godogodo village of Jema’a LGA, armed bandits attempted to attack a police outpost but were effectively repelled by the personnel.

However,   was killed by the gunmen, he said.

According to him, the incident nearly escalated into ethnoreligious tensions in the area.

operatives moved swiftly to douse the tension and the situation under control.

Aruwan said Gov.  Nasir El-Rufai has commiserated with families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

The governor commended security agencies and community leaders for de-escalating the tension that arose in Godogodo town.

El-Rufa’ appealed to residents of the town to work together and not perceive criminality from an ethnoreligious standpoint.

He urged them instead, to cooperate with security agencies and other stakeholders to tackle criminals. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,