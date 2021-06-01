Bandits kill 4, injure 1 in Kaduna – Commissioner

Kaduna State government on Tuesday said  bandits  killed four persons and one  in  Jema’a Local Government Area of state.

Commissioner for  Security and Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.Aruwan said security agencies reported attack on Goska community in Jema’a Local Government Area of state.He said that the  bandits invaded the community and killed four residents.“Two of the victims  were attacked and killed on their farms assailants; one woman  gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital,” he said.

commissioner also said that Gov.  Nasir el’Rufai expressed sadness at reports and prayed for repose of souls of the residents who were killed bandits.The governor sent his condolences to their families and wished the   quick recovery.Aruwan said  security patrols were ongoing in the general area, alongside into the attack.(NAN)

