Bandits kill 4 in Kaduna-Official

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the killing of four persons by bandits across Igabi and Chikun local government areas in Kaduna.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that security agencies had reported that bandits attacked Nasarawa Kalgo community on the outskirts of Jaji, Rigachikun district in Igabi Local Government Area.

He explained further that the bandits stormed the village and killed one resident.

“Similarly, bandits attacked the Kujama area of Chikun Local Government Area but were repelled by local vigilantes.

“However, as they retreated to their hideouts, the bandits attacked Janwuriya village in Kajuru Local Government Areaa andkilled two brothers,” he said.

Aruwan also noted that, in a separate incident, bandits invaded Maraban Kajuru, in Kajuru Local Government Area and killed one resident.

The commissioner said that Gov. Nasir el-Rufai expressed shock on the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending his condolences to their families.

He said that the governor also enjoined security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the incidents.

Aruwan said that patrols security would be sustained in the affected areas.(NAN)