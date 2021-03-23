The Kaduna State Government, says bandits have killed four persons in separate attacks in Igabi and Jema’a Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said that three persons were killed by bandits in Ungwan Lalle village, Igabi local government area in the early hours of Monday.

“According to the reports, the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

“As the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village and killed the three citizens.”

He added that in another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported that gunmen attacked Niima Clinic in Golgofa village, Jema’a local government area, late Monday night.

According to Aruwan, a staff of the clinic was killed, and three others sustained gunshot injuries. (NAN)

