Suspected bandits have allegedly killed a 32-year-old man in Hajedia Local Government Area of Jigawa.

SC Adamu Shehu, the Spokesman, Jigawa Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shehu said the deceased, Yahaya Chu, a resident of Unguwar Walawa, was hacked by the suspects on Monday at about 2:45 a.m., at his residence.

He explained that the bandits, suspected to be motorcycle thieves, allegedly killed the victim when he attempted to stop them from stealing his motorcycle.

‘‘On July 16 at about 2:45 a.m., Yaya Chu, a 32-year-old resident of Unguwar Walawa in Hadejia town, was killed in his house by unknown men suspected to be motorcycle thieves.

‘‘According to the deceased’s wife, she and her late husband heard a sound of keys in their premises as if someone was in the house.

‘‘When her late husband came out of the room to find out what was happening, she said he saw two men pushing his motorcycle toward the exit door.

‘‘The wife said the late husband took a cutlass and followed them in order to stop them from stealing the motorcycle.

‘‘According to her, the next thing she heard was his shouting voice.

‘‘It was then she called for help from neighbours but he was found him laying on ground with cuts on his neck.

‘‘However, the suspects were able to escape the scene and are still at large,’’ he said.

The spokesman added that the deceased died before he was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Also, the police spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident, saying that the suspects killed the man, however, without taking any of his belongings.

Jinjiri added that a knife suspected to have been used by the bandits was found with blood stains at the scene of the crime.

He said the remains of the decease had been handed over to his family for burial.

He said the police had commenced investigation into the matter with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects. (NAN)