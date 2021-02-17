The Kaduna State Government says suspected bandits killed two persons in Kachia and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State. The Kaduna State Government says suspected bandits killed two persons in Kachia and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State. Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the killing in a statement issued on Tuesday. “On a sad note, security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Akwando village in Kachia Local Government Area and killed one, a resident of the community.

He also confirmed that in another incident, bandits barricaded the road from Sabon Birni to Rikau, Igabi local government area and killed one person; a resident of Rikau village while a son of the village head of Rikau was also injured.

He said that both victims were returning from the weekly market at Sabon Birni when they were intercepted by the bandits.

The commissioner said that Gov. Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness over the reports and condoled the families of both persons who were killed, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

He also wished the injured quick recovery.(NAN)