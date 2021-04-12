Bandits kill 2 persons, burn houses, vehicles in Kaduna LGA

Bandits killed two persons in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

Commissioner for  Security and Ho

me Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing in a statement issued in Kaduna.

“Security agencies have reported that bandits Wawan Rafi II village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area this morning.

“According to the report, two persons were killed in the attack, a man and his seven-year-old .

“Also, seven houses, car and motorcycle were burnt,’’ Aruwan stated.

He added that had been mobilised to the area to repel the assailants.

Aruwan stated that the personnel recovered eight empty cartridges of 7.62mm at the scene of the attack.

“So far, two corpses have been retrieved. The citizenry will be updated on further developments,’’ he added. ()

