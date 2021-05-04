The Kaduna State Government said suspected bandits killed two and injured six residents in Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state.



The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.



Aruwan said security agencies reported that bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.



According to the report, one person was killed in the attack and three others injured.



He disclosed that in another incident, bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru LGA, killed one person and injured three others. (NAN)

