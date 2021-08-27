Bandits kidnap three housewives, man in Kaduna

By Idris Ibrahim

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted three housewives and a male resident in Zango community, Zaria, Kaduna state.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that the brigands stormed the community during the wee hours of Friday and started shooting sporadically.

A resident, simply identified as Andrew, told this newspaper Friday night that the gun-wielding men whisked away their victims to an unknown location.

“We had multiple gunshots when the assailants entered our community. They kidnapped three women who are housewives and a male resident.” Mr. Andrew said.

The Kaduna state police command spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, when contacted Friday night confirmed the incident to Newsdiaryonline.

Mr. Jalige told our reporter that the police have commenced investigation into the matter.

“The commissioner of police has deployed anti-kidnapping unit to the scene and we are putting in efforts to ensure that we rescue the victims.”

“Four persons were kidnapped in separate communities.” the police said.

Bandits have continued to carry out several attacks in a brazen fashion across communities and city centres in Kaduna that have led to abduction of many residents over the years.

