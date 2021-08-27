Bandits kidnap three housewives, man in Kaduna

By Idris Ibrahim

Gunmen to be bandits have abducted three housewives and a male resident Zango community, Zaria, Kaduna state.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that the brigands stormed the community during the wee hours of and started shooting sporadically.

A resident, simply identified as Andrew, told this newspaper night that the gun-wielding whisked away their victims to an unknown location.

“We had multiple gunshots when the assailants entered our community. They kidnapped three women are housewives and a male resident.” Mr. Andrew said.

The Kaduna state police command spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, when contacted night confirmed the incident to Newsdiaryonline.

Mr. Jalige told our reporter that the police have commenced investigation into the matter.

“The commissioner of police has deployed anti- unit to the scene and we are putting efforts to ensure that we rescue the victims.”

“Four persons were kidnapped separate communities.” the police said.

Bandits have continued to carry out several attacks a brazen fashion across communities and city centres Kaduna that have led to abduction of residents over the years.

