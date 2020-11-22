Bandits kidnap Imam, 17 worshippers at Jumuat Mosque in Zamfara – Police

Bandits on motorcycles have attacked a Jumuat Mosque and abducted the Imam and some worshippers in a community in Zamfara State.

The attack and abduction took place during a congregational prayer on Friday at Dutsen Gari, a farming community in Kanoma District of Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

The gunmen also killed some members of the community during the attack.

Speaking to PRNigeria, the police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu said 18 persons were kidnapped during the attack while effort is being made to rescue them.

The attackers ensured that worshippers were seated, listening to the sermon from the Imam before they invaded the worship centre.

PRNigeria