Bandits kidnap 4 persons in two Kaduna State communities – Police 

The Police Kaduna State Friday confirmed the kidnap of four persons Zangon Shanu and Unguwar Liman Sabon Gari Area of Zazzau Emirate.

Police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Jalige said “three male and one victims were kidnapped.’’

He added that the police had deployed operatives of its anti-kidnap unit and operatives of “Operation Puff Adder’’ fortification of the area and a manhunt of the assailants.

Jalige urges citizens to always provide security agencies with useful information for proactive measures against kidnapping and banditry. (NAN)

