Bandits Invade Zamfara Mosque, Kill 11 Worshippers during Friday Prayer

Terrorists suspected to be armed bandits have killed 11 Mislim worshippers in Zamfara State, PRNigeria reports.

The deceased were said to be members of Ruwan Jema village in the State.

PRNigeria learnt from credible local sources in Zamfara that a group of terrorists in a convoy of motorcycles invaded Ruwan Jema, on Friday.

According to one of the sources, Aliyu Nanarki, who is a resident of Ruwan Jema, the bandits stormed their community during Friday Prayer in the mosque.

He said: “Those killed by the bandits were among those observing their Friday prayer in the mosque”.

PRNigeria gathered that 11 corpses were recovered after the raid by the terrorists, even as several persons are still missing, since yesterday.

By PRNigeria

