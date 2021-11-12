Bandits invade Zamfara community, kill village head, eight others

By Idris Ibrahim

No fewer than nine civilians including a village head were gruesomely killed by bandits in a community in Anka Local Government Area (LGA), Zamfara State, Newsdiaryonline learnt.

A source who preferred to speak under the condition of anonymity, told this newspaper Friday afternoon that the marauding gunmen invaded Tungar Ruwa village during the wee hours of Thursday and started shooting sporadically.

“We were sleeping when we had multiple sounds of gunshots which forced many villagers to wake up and scamper for safety.”

“During the pandemonium, the bandits fatally shot residents and injured others with gunshots wound,” the source disclosed.

It was gathered that the assailants fatally shot eight persons before they proceeded to the residence of the village head and slaughtered him to death.

A local blog, THUNDERBLOWERS, reported that the slain village head was slaughtered in the presence of his subjects.

“They invaded the house of the village head, brought him to the public and slaughtered him to death,” the blog cited a source who spoke under anonymity.

However, he added that, the brigands rustled an unspecified number of livestock and also burgled some shops and carted away foodstuff during the deadly attack.

This attack came barely one week bandits invaded Rijiya community in Gusau LGA of the state and reportedly killed six residents and abducted an unspecified number of people to an undisclosed location.

The Police Command spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu did not respond to multiple calls and messages when contacted Friday by Newsdiaryonline for comments.

Bandits have pillaged most communities in Zamfara state leading to the deaths and abduction of many residents over the years.

