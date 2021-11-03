Bandits invade Abuja Government School Staff Quarters, abduct Vice Principal

By Idris Ibrahim

Gunmen have again struck at another government school in Abuja and reportedly abducted Mohammed Nuhu, Vice Principal, Junior Secondary School (JSS), Yebu in Kwali Area Council.

According to Daily Trust report, a teacher who preferred to speak under the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the assailants invaded the staff quarters of the school’s premises on Saturday night, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons.

Report of this recent incident is coming barely 24 hours after gunmen invaded senior staff quarters of University of Abuja and abducted a professor, two of his children along side three other persons.

However, in the latest report, the Abuja-based media organisation revealed that the gun-wielding men were shooting sporadically when they gained entrance into the teachers’ quarters.

“In fact, even some teachers that are staying inside the quarters could not be able to come out because of the sporadic gun shots,” the source said.

The source further revealed that some of the kidnappers surrounded the quarters, while other gangs scaled the fence into the compound from where they broke into the apartment of their victim and whisked him away to an undisclosed location.

“The kidnappers tied down the security guard manning the gate before they forced the victim’s door open,” the source said.

The report further noted that the chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing of the Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), Comrade Stephen Knabayi, confirmed the abduction of the school’s vice principal.

Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Command spokeswoman did not respond to multiple calls and messages when contacted Wednesday afternoon for comments by Newsdiaryonline.

Kidnapping activities are gaining momentum in communities across the outskirts of the country’s capital city as the gunmen continue to operate with impunity.

