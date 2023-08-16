Bandits disguised in hijab kidnap Zamfara gold merchant

Four armed bandits who disguised themselves in Hijab (the veil for Muslim women) have abducted a businessman popularly known as Haji Isiya in Zamfara State.

PRNigeria gathered that the incident happened between 9:30 and 10pm, on Monday, at Hayi area of Maru Local Local Government.

A credible source who disclosed how the abduction of the Zamfara businessman happened, said that the terrorists stormed Maru area in a convoy of about three motorcycles.

“After invading Haji Isiya’s residence, they thereafter abducted him before any intervention could come from the security personnel.

“The armed bandits, who were dressed in Hijab, left immediately with Isiya, and were reported to have been seen at Karakkai axis. Only God knows where they eventually took him to.

“But security agencies have already launched an investigation into the incident. They will surely facilitate his rescue” he said.

PRNigeria reports that recently a Divisional Police Officer, of Maru town, DP Kazeem Raheem was killed in the same town when he attempted to repel attack by bandits.

Raheem who was killed in gunfight alongside a police sergeant and a vigilante, had mobilized his men to foil an attempt by the criminals to kidnap a businessman in the area.

