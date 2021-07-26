Bandits attacked only one of our vehicles – SSTA boss

The General Manager, Sokoto State Transport Authority (SSTA), Alhaji Yahuza Chika, has confirmed the involvement of the company’s in the incident which occurred along Gusau-Sokoto .

Chika made the confirmation an interview with the newsmen on Monday in Sokoto, however denied that three of their vehicles were involved.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that passengers traveling along Gusau-Sokoto at Dogon Karfe near Talatan Mafara Local Government headquarters in Zamfara State were abducted on Sunday.

The general manager said the of the and one other were lucky to escaped unhurt the rest of the passengers were whisked into the bush bandits.

denied other comments on the on the ground that relevant authorities were duly informed and investigation had commenced.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Arzika, the Chairman, Wurno Local Government Area of the state has also confirmed the blocking of Wurno – Goronyo on the same Sunday by bandits.

Chika-Arzika, however, could not confirm the abduction of passengers but said that two persons were killed the incident.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, for comment was not fruitful. (NAN)

